Candidate Salango focused on teachers, school service personnel and infrastructure

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — Charleston attorney Ben Salango made a name for himself in the eastern panhandle representing a young Berkeley County school girl who was allegedly physically and verbally abused.

But his notoriety is expanding statewide as he is a candidate for governor in the June 9 Democratic primary. His campaign is centered on better pay for teachers and school service personnel and improving infrastructure across the state.

“You can’t pick a CEO up at the airport and take them to a prospective worksite or parcel of land and dodge potholes on the way,” Salango said. “Or sit in 45 minutes of traffic. We’ve got to make sure our infrastructure is a priority. That is the only way you’re going to retain and attract people in West Virginia, but also new jobs.”

That Democratic field of challengers includes Boone County State Senator Ron Stollings and community organizer Stephen Smith, from Charleston.

