Virginia making congressional picks in primary elections

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginians are picking Republican and Democratic nominees for various congressional races Tuesday in low-key primary elections.

Republicans will pick among three political newcomers to challenge U.S. Sen. Mark Warner in the general election this fall. Although Warner almost lost six years ago, no big-name Republican has chosen to challenge him at this time.

With its fast-growing suburbs, Virginia is becoming reliably Democratic during the Trump administration. No statewide Republican has won in Virginia in more than a decade. Republicans in Hampton Roads will decide whether Scott Taylor will get a rematch with U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria.

