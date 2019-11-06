Virginia elections – who’s running?

For Virginia’s 32nd Senate district, incumbent Janet Howell (D) is running against Arthur Purves (R).

Two independent candidates are vying for the Mayor of Front Royal — Hollis Tharpe resigned earlier this year but wants another chance. His opponent is Eugene Tewalt.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors has candidates Walter Mabe (I) and Thomas Sayre (R).

Another local election in Frederick County, Virginia where two candidates are aiming for a Chairman seat on the Board of Supervisors. Independent candidate John Lamma is running against incumbent Charles Dehaven Jr. (R).

And three candidates are hoping to be the one to win chairman on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors. John Whitbeck Jr. (R), Phyllis Randall (D) and Robert Ohneiser (I).