Time is running out – Oct. 22 is deadline to request mail-in ballot for Nov. 2 election

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Those wishing to vote by mail in the November 2 election need to request their ballot no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, October 22.

Voters can apply for an absentee ballot online in the Department of Elections’ Citizen Portal or by downloading a paper application and submitting it to their local Voter Registration Office.

Application forms may be submitted to the voter’s local Voter Registration Office by mail,

fax, or email.

Voters have the option to only receive a mail-in ballot for this November General Election or receive mail-in ballots automatically for every election in which they are eligible until they request to be taken off the permanent absentee list.

Applications received by the local Voter Registration Office after 5 p.m. on October 22 cannot be accepted.

Voters can return their absentee ballot by:

Mailing the ballot via USPS or a commercial delivery service (such as FedEx or UPS.) All absentee ballots

include pre-paid postage through the USPS (ballot must be postmarked by Election Day);

Delivering the ballot to the Office of the General Registrar in the voter’s county or city; or,

Dropping the ballot off at any polling place within their county or city on Election Day

For more information about absentee and early voting for the November 2 elections, visit Virginia’s election website.