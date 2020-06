RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- At a time where people are calling for more diverse leadership, Senator Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) has become the second black woman to announce she’s running for governor of Virginia.

Sen. McClellan had a hand in a number of Democratic victories in this year’s General Assembly, including laws aimed at addressing climate change, elevating criminal justice reform, loosening abortion restrictions, eliminating discrimination and expanding voting access. She has served in the General Assembly for more than 14 years, currently representing parts of Richmond and surrounding Central Virginia counties. She also serves as vice-chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus.