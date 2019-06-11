Prince William County Board of Supervisors election update

Updates from the Occoquan District right when polls close

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Board of Supervisors election has a few candidates across the districts vying for spots on the board.

In the Occoquan District, Kenny Boddye and Aaron Edmond are vying for the Supervisor’s seat. Boddye is an advocate for healthcare and criminal justice reform, and Edmond is looking to expand veteran services across the county.

In the Coles district, Latonsha Pridgen, the first openly LGBTQ black woman to run for the board is against Raheel Sheikh. There are two incumbents fighting to keep their seats: Victor Angry of the Neabsco District and Frank Principi of Woodbridge.

Angry’s opponent is Aracely Panameno, who wants to improve access to affordable housing, and Principi is up against Margaret Franklin, who aims to improve economic development.

Check back with LocalDVM for the results.