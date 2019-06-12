Prince William County Board of Supervisors election update

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Across Prince William County we caught up with the board of supervisors candidates from four different races who have earned their spot on the November ballot.

In the Occoquan district, Kenny Boddye will be moving forward with 64% of the votes.

The only incumbent to win a race tonight is Victor Angry of the Neabsco district, and he won with 78% of the votes.

In the Coles district, Raheel Sheikh took the lead with 59% of the votes.

In Woodbridge, Margaret Franklin won over incumbent Frank Principi, coming in with 54% of the votes.

Two of the main issues these candidates plan to tackle are affordable housing and transportation.