McAuliffe to campaign: “We are going to continue to count the votes”

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (WDVM) — Former governor Terry McAuliffe (D) is spoke briefly at his campaign event Tuesday night.

While speaking to his supporters, McAuliffe did not concede despite current numbers leaning in Youngkin’s favor.

“We are going to continue to count the votes because every single Virginian deserves to have their vote counted,” McAuliffe said.

He then said that the “fight continues” in protecting a “woman’s right to choose,” providing everyone with affordable healthcare and making sure everyone is “entitled to a world-class education.”

McAuliffe is in a neck-to-neck race with political newcomer Glenn Youngkin (R) in Virginia’s 2021 gubernatorial race. Recent polls showed both candidates with 48% of voter support.

The gubernatorial race has been drawing national attention. Virginia has not elected a Republican governor for over a decade. Voters around the country are following this race due to implications it may have for the national political climate.