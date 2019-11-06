Loudoun County Board of Supervisors race live at 7

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — In the race for Chair of the Board of Supervisors, the incumbent Phyllis Randall is hoping to be re-elected. She spent her final two hours of the election day with voters at Stoneridge High School.

In 2015, she made history as the first African American woman to become chair of a county board in Virginia. This year she’s up against independent candidate Robert Ohneiser and Republican John Whitbeck who has made a big push for his reputation as a small business owner, and a mental health advocate.

Stay tuned for results on WDVM and on our elections page.