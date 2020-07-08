Karantonis sweeps Arlington County’s special election for county board

Update: Daniel Gade has won the Republican Senate primary in Virginia, and will be running against Democrat Mark Warner for the U.S. Senate seat. Click here for the official results.

Combat veteran Daniel Gade, one of three Republican candidates running in the Virginia Senate primary, lost his leg while he was deployed in Iraq in 2005. His Humvee was hit by an IED and his leg was amputated at the hip. His doctors weren’t sure whether he’d be permanently in a wheelchair or not. “They said I couldn’t swim and I swam, they said I couldn’t do an Iron Man and I did an Iron Man...I’m not done,” Gade said in his political ad.