Karantonis sweeps Arlington County's special election for county board

The economist and urban planner won 62 percent of the votes.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Democrat Takis Karantonis swept Arlington County’s special election Tuesday night to fill the late Eric Gutshall’s seat on the county board.

The economist and urban planner won 62 percent of the votes with 100 percent of precincts and absentee ballots reporting. Voters were encouraged to vote-by-mail. Karantonis won the Arlington Democrats’ nomination in May and told WDVM that he looked forward to helping Arlington County’s economy recover from the pandemic. He put South Arlington back on the map as executive director of the Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization.

