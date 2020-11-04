Incumbent Mark Warner wins back his Senate seat for a third term

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Not even before the polls had officially closed in Virginia, the Associated Press announced Incumbent Mark Warner will take back his seat in the Senate for a third term.

“I’m incredibly proud and grateful to the people of the Commonwealth for sending me back to work in the Senate, and while we’re all waiting on the national results, I’m optimistic it’s going to be a very good night for our country,” said Warner during the opening of his winning speech.

Warner spoke about how COVID-19 altered his campaign, requiring a pivot to virtual events instead of on in-person campaigns, “Running for reelection during an unprecedented global pandemic, really in many ways rewrites all of the rules of how to do a campaign,” stated Warner.

Warner has repeatedly said the first thing he plans to do once he’s back in office is work on another Coronavirus Stimulus Package, even as early as next week.

“Until there’s a vaccine, we need to keep focused on measures that will stop the spread of the virus. We need to make sure we’ve got free testing, robust contact tracing, and I still do not understand why six months after we haven’t made literally billions of these masks and should be able to give them out everywhere for free when you walk into a store, a church, or a school,” said Warner.

Senator Mark Warner gives winning speech.

During his speech, Warner continued to emphasize the need for unity both statewide and nationwide, “Virginians want us to get our act together. They want us to put them first. They know we live in the greatest country in the world and there’s nothing we can’t accomplish, but we’ve got to do that in a way that’s united,” stated Warner.

Shortly after Warner’s speech, Daniel Gade gave a brief election speech, where he called out the Associated Press for confirming Mark Warner the winner at 7:01 p.m., as some Virginians were still casting their ballots.

This article will be updated as official election results are confirmed.