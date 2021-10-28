Hala Ayala casts her vote in the Virginia elections

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Hala Ayala, the Virginia House Delegate who represents the 51st district — and a candidate for lieutenant governor — cast her vote in Woodbridge on early Thursday afternoon.

Ayala showed up at the early voting site at the DMV in Woodbridge. She held a press conference ahead of casting her vote where she emphasized keeping Virginia blue and denouncing her opponents’ plan to “set back” the works that Democrats have done during their majority.

“We’ve seen Trumpian Republicans like my opponent weaponize our bodies, our history, our schools and even a Pulitzer-prize-winning book,” she said.

“This November, voters have the opportunity to choose progress, inclusion, hope, and truth. And they have the chance to elect a Lieutenant Governor who has walked miles in their shoes. Our current Lieutenant Governor has cast 52 tie-breaking votes to deliver gun safety reforms, expand Medicaid, and protect workers’ rights. We need to keep this seat blue,” she urged during the press conference.



