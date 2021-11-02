Gupernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin awaits election results

Republican gubernatorial candidate, Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an event in Richmond, Va. on May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin is watching results come in at the Marriott Conference Center in Chantilly.

The self-dubbed outsider is facing off against former Governor Terry McAuliffe, but he and his team are confident that Youngkin will be the next governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Youngkin has campaigned on promises of cutting taxes, backing law enforcement and banning critical race theory in schools. His stance on learning has drawn support from voters, specifically parents, as his opponent has drawn criticism over comments that parents should not tell schools what to teach.

Another top priority for Youngkin is election integrity. It’s something that has pulled in Trump supporters — and the candidate has secured Trump’s endorsement as well, despite not campaigning with him and keeping his distance from the former President.

To boost Youngkin’s confidence more, Maryland governor Larry Hogan gave his endorsement on the morning of the election.

Polls close at 7 p.m. in the commonwealth.