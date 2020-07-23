Fairfax County offering 14 satellite absentee voting locations this November

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County will have fourteen satellite absentee voting locations for the election in November.

The county is increasing the number of locations. There were nine in-person absentee voting locations for the 2016 election.

The change comes after high demand for absentee voting by mail. A new law has also been enacted in the state of Virginia that allows “no excuse” to vote absentee. Previously, you had to provide a reason for not voting in person.

Garry Scott, director of elections for Fairfax County, said that the satellite locations are for more convenience.

“On election day polling, you have to go to a specific place during a specific set of hours….with the satellites, you can go to any of the satellites during the period of time that they’re open,” he said.

