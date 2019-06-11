Fairfax County Board of Supervisors election update

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — In Fairfax County, four democratic candidates are vying for chair on the Board of Supervisors. Chair Sharon Bulova announced she was retiring late last year. Her spot will be open for the first time in 31 years. The Washington Post reports the candidates have raised a combined $1.763 million in their campaigns.

While this race is a big deal, volunteers at one of the polling locations said it’s been a slow day, with voters trickling in. Election results to come after polls close.



