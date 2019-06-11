Fairfax County Board of Supervisors election update

Election Virginia

Update from Chantilly newsroom right before polls close

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — In Fairfax County, four democratic candidates are vying for chair on the Board of Supervisors. Chair Sharon Bulova announced she was retiring late last year. Her spot will be open for the first time in 31 years. The Washington Post reports the candidates have raised a combined $1.763 million in their campaigns.

While this race is a big deal, volunteers at one of the polling locations said it’s been a slow day, with voters trickling in. Election results to come after polls close.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.