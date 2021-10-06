Emerson College releases data about Virginia Governor and Attorney General race

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — We’re less than a month away from the election that will determine who will become the next Governor and Attorney General of Virginia.

Data collected by Emerson College shows that if the Gubernatorial race was held today, Democrat Terry McAuliffe would reclaim the seat for governor with just a slight pull ahead of Republican Glenn Youngkin.

“This gubernatorial cycle post trump presidency especially is really a big test for how well Democrats can do when they don’t have the ability to directly link what’s happening nationally in the white house to what’s going to happen in the states,” said Dr. Michael Romano Associate Professor of Political Science at Shenandoah University.

The Attorney General race is also neck and neck with incumbent Mark Herring, expected to fair the polls slightly better than Republican candidate Jason Miyares.

“It’s still fairly good odds that it’s going to be a competitive race…Mark Herring has a lot of advantages of just having some time behind the desk working as attorney general,” said Romano.

The election will be key in determining the party preference for the state and even the nation.

“Well Virginia for the past couple of elections has been treated as sort of a national litmus test to see how well the two parties are doing because we have a fairly evenly divided public…what we’re really starting to see is whether or not this is solidifying Virginia more as a blue state a reliable one for the democrats versus one that is arguably more purple still,” Romano said.