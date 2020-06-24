Daniel Gade clinches Virginia’s Republican nomination for Senate

“There’s a complete failure of leadership and it’s time for people who know what service and sacrifice mean to be serving the people of Virginia,” said Gade.

“There’s a complete failure of leadership and it’s time for people who know what service and sacrifice mean to be serving the people of Virginia,” said Daniel Gade, a lieutenant colonel turned American University professor who will face off against Mark Warner this fall.

Gade says Senator Warner has spent his tenure sliding further and further left. On the other hand, Gade says he’s been largely supportive of the president while he’s been in office. “Look at his judges; look at his deregulatory agenda. I mean, name the policy and you’ll find this president has performed very well and so I’m proud to help him when he’s doing the right thing,” Gade said.

In fact, Gade did help the president; in 2017 he served President Trump in the U.S. Department of Labor helping veterans find employment. Serving veterans is on the top of his list — in 2005 his leg was amputated after an IED blew up his Humvee in Iraq.

“They said I couldn’t do an Iron Man and I did an Iron Man. They said I couldn’t do Crossfit and I did Crossfit. I decided that I would do everything. I’m not done and I’m not afraid of hard work,” Gade said in a political ad.

As Virginia, and Northern Virginia in particular, elects more and more Democrats, Gade says he’s got the tools to bring up the right issues. “Where Republicans have failed is on failing to engage on healthcare, failing to engage on education reform, failing to engage in criminal justice reform,” he said.

He’ll also target those swing voters and reach across the aisle by being persuasive and kind. “My approach has always been and will always be to teach every voter and every citizen in my classroom — every student — with respect and dignity because each one gets to have their vote and their vote is just as sovereign and just as important as mine.”

