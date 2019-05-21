Primary Election day in Pa. brings residents out to vote

Tuesday was primary election day in Pennsylvania.

Starting at 7 a.m., Franklin County voters selected from candidates vying for judge of superior court, judge of court of common pleas, county commissioners and council persons.

Republicans Jim Brown and Dane Anthony ran for sheriff of Franklin County.

Tuesday was also a special election day.

Democrat Sarah Hammond and Republican Doug Mastriano fought for the 33rd Senatorial District

“I was taught that it was important that if you don’t vote, you don’t have any grounds to gripe, so I came out and did my best,” said Mrs. Bruce Francis, a Waynesboro resident.

The polls remained open until 8 p.m.