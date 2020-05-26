Voter registration deadline for Maryland’s June primary election is May 27

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — For Maryland voters, the deadline to register for the upcoming election could be sooner than you think.

The deadline to register to vote in Maryland’s June 2 primary is Wednesday, May 27. According to the Frederick County Board of Elections, voters have until 11:59 p.m. to register.

Wednesday is also the last day registered voters can make changes to their name, address or party affiliation.

Voters can register online through the state board of elections registration system at https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/OnlineVoterRegistration/InstructionsStep1

According to the state board of elections website, voters can also submit a voter registration application to a local board of elections or the State Board of Elections at any time. However, the website states, an application must be postmarked by the deadline in order to vote in the next scheduled election.

For more information, visit https://elections.maryland.gov/index.html

