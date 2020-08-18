Vote-by-mail applications can be returned to secure drop box in Frederick County, Md

Frederick County, Maryland voters can submit their completed applications for a mail-in ballot to a secure drop box at the board of elections office, pictured here on August 18, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Frederick County Elections Director, Stuart Harvey.)

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Voters in Frederick County, Maryland will be able to return their vote-by-mail ballot applications to a secure drop box before the deadline on October 20.

Anyone who wants to vote-by-mail rather than in-person on November 3 will need to submit an application to receive a ballot in the mail. Frederick County said the completed applications for a mail-in ballot can be submitted through a secure drop box at the county’s board of elections office.

The county said the drop box is open 24/7 by the front door of the Frederick County Board of Elections office. Election staff will empty the drop box and process the applications on a daily basis.

You don’t need a reason to vote by mail-in ballot. It’s another way to vote if you don’t want to or can’t go to an early voting center or your polling place. Frederick County Board of Elections

People who applied for a mail-in ballot will find it in their mailbox in late September, the county said. Completed ballots must be mailed back to the elections office no later than November 3, or be submitted to a secure drop box before polls close on election day at 8 p.m.

The deadline to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot is October 20, 2020, Frederick County said. Any registered voter may vote by mail-in ballot.

Need to register to vote?

Here are your options as a Frederick County, Maryland resident, according to the board of elections:

You may register to vote, or change your information, at any time except for a period 21 days before and 11 days after each primary and general election. The deadline to register to vote before the Nov. 3 election is October 14.

Visit Maryland’s Online Voter Registration System and apply online.

Call 301-600-VOTE (8683) to request an application be mailed to you

Download an application from the Maryland State Board of Elections website: in English (PDF) en español (PDF), con instrucciones

