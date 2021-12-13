Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Tom Perez for Governor

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has endorsed Maryland gubernatorial contender Tom Perez. Speaker Pelosi, a native of Baltimore, was chosen as the House’s first female speaker in 2007.

Speaker Pelosi explained her long history of working alongside Perez to bring justice to residents, as well as Perez’s dedication to implementing a progressive future.

“I worked closely with Tom when he led President Obama’s Labor Department, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and the Democratic National Committee, so trust me when I say that he will be the leader Maryland needs to push for progressive change and deliver. Tom is a compassionate leader, a great listener, and someone who isn’t afraid to do the hard work governing requires, and I’m proud to endorse him,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Speaker Pelosi is a transformational leader who has spent her entire career in fierce pursuit of justice for America’s children and families,” said Tom Perez. “She has been on the frontlines to defend our democracy, and I’m so thankful for her leadership here in Maryland, across our country, and around the world. I could not be more proud to receive her endorsement.”