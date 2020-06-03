Some Maryland polling places still taking votes past 8PM

Video was a live at 7:30 p.m. from Gaithersburg
MARYLAND (WDVM) — Although polls in Maryland closed at 8 p.m., some locations were still open later due to voter turnout on Tuesday.
Maryland State Delegate Jheanelle Wilkins tweeted that there would be another 20 minutes before the last person in line at a Montgomery County polling location could vote — an hour and a half after polls had closed.
Wilkins said at 9:23 p.m., “Probably another 20 minutes left for the last person in line at the Silver Spring Civic Center to vote! Proud to see so many young people here today.”
Marylanders are voting June 2 for their presidential primary candidates, but also candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives and local nonpartisan elections. Joe Biden has already been declared the Democratic nominee in Maryland, and President Donald Trump is Maryland’s Republican nominee for the November 3 presidential election.
See the live election results as the come in here.
