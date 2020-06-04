Parrott could mount serious challenge to Trone in Maryland’s 6th congressional district

Hagerstown, Md. (WDVM) — There are the makings of a big political showdown in Maryland’s 6th Congressional District this November.

Republican Delegate Neil Parrott pulled 65 percent of the vote in a three-way GOP primary Tuesday night and will face incumbent Democratic Congressman David Trone in the general election. The district spans from the state’s far western counties down the I-270 corridor’s Washington, D.C. suburbs. Political experts predict it could be a single-digit finish this fall. And Parrott is focused on the economy.

“We need to get businesses open,” says Parrott. “I don’t believe there’s an essential and a non-essential business. All businesses are essential. We need to open up. We need to free this economy. We need to let people get back to work.”

Parrott is expected to pull down some key national Republican endorsements like the one he got during the primary from conservative U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R – Texas).

MORE NEWS ON WDVM