Navarro to join Baker ticket as candidate for Maryland Lt. Governor

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Former Prince George’s County executive turned gubernatorial hopeful Rushern Baker tapped current Montgomery County Councilmember Nancy Navarro to join his ticket in the number two spot as his lieutenant governor late Tuesday.

In an interview with WDVM’s Randi Bass on Wednesday morning, Navarro said she hadn’t been completely sure about what she would do once her term on the council ended next year.

“When [Baker and I] started talking, it became clear over time, that this particular ticket, this particular partnership, in this moment, was the right thing,” Navarro said.

On Wednesday morning, the duo dropped by a bakery in Layhill, part of Navarro’s home district, as one of their first stops on a state-wide tour in the months leading up to the election. Though they may hail from around the Beltway, they say they’re prepared to help different communities across Maryland.

“We bring experience on day one. We are not here to talk about what we want to do, or how we can do it differently. We have been tried and tested,” said Navarro.

Baker says their work at the county level has prepared them to team up and tackle some of the same issues at the state level.

“Get it right around healthcare, get it right around education, and get it right around police reform. You can actually reform policing as we did in Prince George’s County. We saw homicides go down, and arrests and interactions with police go down. Those aren’t things we’re just saying, but things we’ve actually done,” said Baker.

Before Baker was Prince George’s County executive, he was a state delegate, and before Navarro served on the Montgomery County Council, she served on the Montgomery County Board of Education.