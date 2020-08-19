Montgomery County voters to see a change in voting locations

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County voters could expect some changes this coming election as officials plan to consolidate polling places.

The county normally has 248 polling stations to accommodate their 675,000 registered voters. Montgomery County Board of Elections members voted to have 35 voting centers where registered voters will be able to cast their ballots on November 3. Also, early voting is highly recommended due to safety reasons and a shortage of polling workers. There will be 11 early voting centers available between October 26 to November 2. Election officials say because of challenges they face in recruiting election poll workers they expect to add more voting drop boxes around the county.

“We don’t have enough bodies so even today were still recruiting election judges so please, if you’re interested to serve, by all means we need you, you must be a Maryland registered voter, you must be at least 16 years of age, and you must live in Maryland,” said Gilberto Zelaya, Montgomery County Board of Elections.

Voting by mail is also recommended, you can text VBM to 77788 for details.

