Maryland election officials face fall challenges

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland election officials are trying to stay ahead of anticipated challenges for this November’s general election.

For one, due to the coronavirus, many of the poll workers — most of whom are senior citizens — are not planning to work the polls this year. So Washington County has consolidated its number of polling locations. Meanwhile, with so many mail-in ballots expected this November, counting them could mean we may not know winners until well past election night, potentially up to even a week after, some officials say.

“The certification deadline is ten days after the election,” says Barry Jackson, Dep Director of the Washington County Board of Elections. “There’s a very small chance we’ll have all those ballots counted by that time. So the certification deadline’s going to have to be extended.”

Governor Larry Hogan wants all polling places open this November and every registered voter can apply to vote absentee if they prefer.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM