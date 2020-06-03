Hundreds of voters show up to polls, many say they don’t “trust” vote by mail

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Hundred of voters turned out to the polls in Montgomery County on Tuesday to exercise their constitutional right to vote. Many residents say they chose to vote or deliver their ballots in person, because they simply just did not trust the system.

“I decided to come out and vote in person, because I know there is a lot of ways you can cheat with the mail in ballots,” said Silver Spring resident Loella Thim.

Anika Jade, a Germantown resident, also shared some of the same concerns as Thim.

“I don’t like the mail in ballots, because you don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Jade. “You don’t know where it’s going, if it’s going to get lost in the mail. Somebody might try to do something. They said they don’t, but you never know.”

While the process was smooth for some, others faced difficulties. Jade waited in line, just be told she could not vote because she was registered with the wrong party, an error, she says was made by the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

“That just lost a vote,” Jade said. “So,the ballots that’s going in the mail, everyone needs to check, because you might not be what you think you are.”

It’s a glaring and startling error many residents were afraid would happen from the start. Every vote counts and these residents want to make sure theirs is accurate.

“This is a democratic republic,” Thim continued. “We have principles that we want to support. So I want to come in person and do it so I have an accounting of what I voted for.”

Despite the “line-free” ease that comes with mailing in a ballot, many voters say they will still show up at the polls in November.

