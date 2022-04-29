BOWIE, Md. (WDVM) — House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced that he is endorsing Democrat Wes Moore for Maryland’s upcoming gubernatorial race.

Moore launched his campaign for governor back in June. He’s best known for his military service, running a nonprofit, and his autobiography titled, “The Other Wes Moore.” Hoyer said he supports Moore as a veteran and candidate who will fight against poverty.

“I’m letting all of those who supported me for so long and believe that my insight might have some worth. I am endorsing Wes Moore for governor of the state of Maryland,” Hoyer stated.

Moore said, “We’re going to be everywhere, and we’re going to be asking everyone for their support; asking everyone for their vote.”

Other candidates for the race include former Prince George’s County Executive, Rushern Baker, Maryland’s current State Comptroller, Peter Franchot, and more. Maryland’s primary elections take place on July 19th.