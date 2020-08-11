Governor Hogan revamps Maryland voting sites for election day

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has agreed to a new election day plan for “voting centers” instead of neighborhood precincts.

With a shortage of poll workers this year because of the coronavirus, Washington County voters can go to one of at least seven voting stations — most likely at the high schools – to cast their ballot. This in addition to a voter’s option to cast their ballot by mail. Deputy County Elections Director Barry Jackson says the governor’s plan makes for a much more manageable Election Day.

“It helps voters becuase now they can go to any vote center in the county and vote their regular ballot,” says Jackson. “They don’t have to go to an assigned precinct. “It works for us because now we believe we’ll have enough election judges to handle the early voting period as well as the 7 to 10 voting centers that we’ll have on election day.”

And applications for mail-in ballots are expected to be delivered as early as next week.

