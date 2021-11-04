Former Washington County Commissioner Ron Bowers readies to get back in the game

BIG POOL, Md. (WDVM) — Ballots have just been counted for elections in many area jurisdictions, but the next round of voting is not that far off. Potential candidates are already preparing for upcoming races.

Ron Bowers is a retired major from the United States Army. He served as a Washington County Commissioner for 20 years and was president of the commission for eight of those years, but he has been sitting on the political sidelines since 1998. He has been spending his hours volunteering as board chairman for Horizon Goodwill and with the Maryland Theater.

Next year, he would like to make a political comeback for his old seat on the commission. It will give him a platform for one of his passions: historic preservation.

“During the 20 years that I served as county commissioner, there were so many different areas of history that we were able to protect and that we were able to learn from,” Bowers said.

Bowers takes pride that President Warren G. Harding met with industrialists Henry Ford, Thomas Edison and Harvey Firestone in Washington County in 1921. If Washington County was a suitable forum for those great visionaries back then, it can still be today, Bowers believes.

“Working together is how we can get back to connecting communities on a local basis,” Bowers said.

His local priorities are fortifying infrastructure, especially aging water and sewage systems and basics such as filling potholes and expanding recreation facilities. He said he will always have time to help veterans. He wants to follow the example of those leaders from history who made a quiet park in Washington County their retreat to ponder the future.

The Maryland primary election is in June of 2022. Commissioners Terry Baker and Wayne Keefer have filed to run for the Maryland House of Delegates next year. Commissioner Charles Burkett has filed for re-election. Commission president Jeff Cline and Commissioner Randall Wagner have yet to file for re-election.