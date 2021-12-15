Former Governor Parris Glendening endorses gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — With Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s term ending next year, the race to succeed him is on. Candidates in both parties are jockeying to be nominees in next June’s primary election.

The Democrats have a crowded field and are courting support in these early campaign stages. Earlier this week, Nancy Pelosi announced that she will be backing former Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez.

On the heels of that announcement, Baltimore city activist and author, Wes Moore has pulled down the endorsement of former Maryland Governor Parris Glendening. Moore, who is running on a ticket with former House of Delegates member Aruna Miller of Montgomery County, says he will carry on Governor Glendening’s agenda of economic growth, environmental protection and promoting diversity.

“Receiving his endorsement and hearing his words about why, in this moment, why he trusts my leadership and he would trust our administration to lead Maryland into the future, it just really means a great deal,” Moore said.

Glendening was governor of Maryland from 1995 to 2003. Before that, he was a three-time Prince Georges County Executive, the only Marylander in state history to serve three terms as a county executive.