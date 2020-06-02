Democratic candidates running for Maryland’s Sixth Congressional District Race reflect on campaign

Whoever wins will run against either Kevin Caldwell, Chris Meyyur, and Maryland Delegate Neil Parrott who are running in the Republican primary.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — It’s an election that for both candidates running Maryland’s Democratic Sixth Congressional District, Incumbent Congressman David Trone and Maxwell Bero.

Because of the current public health crisis, Incumbent Congressman Trone had to change his campaign strategy for this election.

“It has really changed the whole campaign,” said Trone. “We have run no campaign aids. We can not really get out. We have done a ton of zooms, teletown halls with up to 10,000 to 15,0000 of people on it at a time. We have turned the entire office into a COVID focus.”

Trone said he has been focusing on helping those who are struggling with the pandemic in his district.

“It is helping folks get their unemployment,” said Trone. “Helping folks getting their PPE. Helping hospitals getting their PPE. That whole focus has changed to help the district itself.

For high school teacher, Maxwell Bero, he decided to run against trone because he has not been fighting for issues he is passionate about.

“No one else was running against David Trone to fight for those issues,” said Bero. “So I decided to step up and fight for the things I care about for my community.”

Bero said he wants to take an aggressive stance on climate change and achieving universal health care. Bero said the at-home ballots could give him a really good chance.

“People have a lot more time to research and learn about the candidates and it is going to give me a really good shot,” said Bero.

Whoever wins will run against either Kevin Caldwell, Chris Meyyur, and Maryland Delegate Neil Parrott who are running in the Republican primary.

