Delegate Neil Parrott launches 2022 campaign for Congress in Maryland

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland House of Delegates member Neil Parrot has made it official: he will again run in the Republican primary for the congressional seat held by Democrat David Trone, a potential rematch of their 2020 showdown.

Parrot will campaign in support of Second Amendment rights. He is running on a pro-life platform and supports vaccine choice, is opposed to teaching critical race theory in schools and is an advocate for energy independence, opposing the “green new deal.”

Parrott sees the GOP tide in Virginia’s elections earlier this month as favorable for his campaign

“From Democrat control to Republican control, there’s a huge amount of momentum for us from Virginia,” says Parrott, “and that is going to carry over to us in 2022.”

Parrott will run in the district which extends from western Maryland, taking in some of Frederick and Montgomery counties. And depending on next month’s session of the General Assembly in Annapolis, may also include some new territory in Carroll County.