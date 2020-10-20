DC launches new contact tracing tool

DC becomes one of the first jurisdictions to use apple-google exposure notification express

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — It’s called DC Covid Alert Notice or DC CAN, the new contact tracing tool is DC’s official COVID-19 exposure notification system.

“This technology was created for the sole purpose of helping to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said DC Mayor, Muriel Bowser.

Bowser made the announcement Monday during one of her COVID-19 situation update meetings.

DC CAN is a way to quickly notify users who have been likely exposed to COVID-19. The tool can help reduce the risk of infection to friends or families.

For android devices, you have to find the app on Google Play. Users will also receive a notification from the play store

For iPhones, you can opt-in to exposure notifications in your device settings. Once you are opt-in, the system will generate an I-d for your phone.

Your phone will work in the background to exchange ID’s using your Bluetooth with other users who have opted-in. Your phone will check other IDs associated with positive COVID-19 cases, and if there is a match you will receive a COVID-19 exposure notification and other instructions from DC Health.

“This is privacy-preserving. It is not a GPS or location system. It is just a signal through Bluetooth,” reiterated Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, Director, DC Health.

In the surrounding states, Maryland does not yet have an exposure notification tool. While Virginia does have an app, it does not work with the current system that d-c offers.

The exposure notification system will be disabled once the pandemic reaches a point where it not needed.

