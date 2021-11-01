Clear Springs seeks next mayor and councilmembers in municipal election

CLEAR SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Along with other elections happening this week, the town of Clear Spring is holding their race for mayor and councilmembers.

After the unfortunate death of longtime mayor Paul Hose Jr., the nomination for mayor is on the ballot along with two council members.

Steven Blickenstaff is on the ballot for mayor, and Carol Hovermale and Theodore Hovermale are on the ballot for councilmembers.

“Mayor Paul Hose, the longest standing mayor in Washington County, passed away on August 8th. He would have been up for reelection today. However, we accepted nominations of election. Vice mayor, Steve Blickenstaff ran unopposed for that position. He filled in, and then it’s up for reelection this evening,” said Juanita Grimm, Clear Spring town clerk.

The results will be coming out at around 7:30 p.m. via Clear Spring Town Hall.