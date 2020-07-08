City of Brunswick to carry on with local election through mail-in ballots

BRUNSWICK, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Brunswick is moving forward with their local elections in a new way amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The city announced that voters will not cast their ballots in person this year. Instead, the election process will be done by mail or drop-off boxes.

The 5,100 registered voters can expect a ballot in the mail beginning July 20th, city officials say. The election packet will also include instructions on how to correctly fill out and send the ballot. An instruction video will also be posted on YouTube by city staff members.

On this year’s ballot are candidates for both mayor and council member seats. For more information on the candidates, visit the city’s board of election page here.

Officials say ballots must be dropped off or mailed in by August 4th at 8 p.m.

“We have designated three drop-off boxes. We have one located here at City Hall. We’ve purchased two additional ballot drop boxes. We’ll be placing one at the entrance of Brunswick High School on the east end of town and one at the entrance of the Brunswick Crossing Community Center on the west end of town,” explained clerk for the City of Brunswick, Carrie Myers.

Brunswick residents can still register to vote. Officials say they have until July 14th to register by contacting the Frederick County Board of Elections.

