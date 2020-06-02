Candidates for Maryland’s U.S. House of Representatives on June 2

MARYLAND (WDVM) — June 2 is the primary election day in Maryland, and residents can vote for their congress members in the U.S. House of Representatives. This election is primarily using a mail-in voting system due to COVID-19. Stay with WDVM 25 for the live results after 8 p.m. when polls close.

From the Maryland State Board of Elections:

Meet the candidates

In District 6:

  • Maxwell Bero (D)
  • David Trone (D) – incumbent
  • Kevin Caldwell (R)
  • Chris Meyyur (R)
  • Neil Parrott (R)

Maryland’s 6th congressional district includes Garrett, Allegany, and Washington counties as well as portions of Montgomery and Frederick counties. 

Maryland’s 6th congressional district

In District 8:

  • Marcia Morgan (D)
  • Utam Paul (D)
  • Jamie Raskin (D) – incumbent
  • Lih Young (D)
  • Gregory Thomas Coll (R)
  • Bridgette Cooper (R)
  • Nicholas Gladden (R)
  • Patricia Rogers (R)
  • Shelly Skolnick (R)
  • Michael Yadeta (R)

Maryland’s 8th congressional district includes northern Washington, D.C. suburbs north towards the Pennsylvania border.

Maryland 8th congressional district

In District 3:

  • Charles Anthony (R)
  • Thomas E. Harris (R)
  • Reba Hawkins (R)
  • Joshua Morales (R)
  • John Sarbanes (D) – incumbent

Maryland’s 3rd congressional district includes portions of Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery and Anne Arundel counties, as well as a significant part of the independent city of Baltimore.

Portion of Maryland’s 3rd congressional district

