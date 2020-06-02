Candidates for Maryland’s U.S. House of Representatives on June 2

MARYLAND (WDVM) — June 2 is the primary election day in Maryland, and residents can vote for their congress members in the U.S. House of Representatives. This election is primarily using a mail-in voting system due to COVID-19. Stay with WDVM 25 for the live results after 8 p.m. when polls close.

Meet the candidates

In District 6:

Maxwell Bero (D)

David Trone (D) – incumbent

Kevin Caldwell (R)

Chris Meyyur (R)

Neil Parrott (R)

Maryland’s 6th congressional district includes Garrett, Allegany, and Washington counties as well as portions of Montgomery and Frederick counties.

Maryland’s 6th congressional district

In District 8:

Marcia Morgan (D)

Utam Paul (D)

Jamie Raskin (D) – incumbent

Lih Young (D)

Gregory Thomas Coll (R)

Bridgette Cooper (R)

Nicholas Gladden (R)

Patricia Rogers (R)

Shelly Skolnick (R)

Michael Yadeta (R)

Maryland’s 8th congressional district includes northern Washington, D.C. suburbs north towards the Pennsylvania border.

Maryland 8th congressional district

In District 3:

Charles Anthony (R)

Thomas E. Harris (R)

Reba Hawkins (R)

Joshua Morales (R)

John Sarbanes (D) – incumbent

Maryland’s 3rd congressional district includes portions of Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery and Anne Arundel counties, as well as a significant part of the independent city of Baltimore.

Portion of Maryland’s 3rd congressional district

