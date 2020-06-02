Candidates for Maryland’s U.S. House of Representatives on June 2

MARYLAND (WDVM) — June 2 is the primary election day in Maryland, and residents can vote for their congress members in the U.S. House of Representatives. This election is primarily using a mail-in voting system due to COVID-19. Stay with WDVM 25 for the live results after 8 p.m. when polls close.
From the Maryland State Board of Elections:
- Voted ballots must be postmarked on or before Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
- Voters who prefer to drop off their ballots can do so at designated ballot drop off locations (lugares designados para dejarlos) from – Thursday, May 21, 2020 through Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
- If you are unable to vote by mail, you may vote in-person on election day, June 2, 2020, at a vote center in the jurisdiction where you live (centro de votación en la jurisdicción donde vives).
- The Maryland Board of Elections encourages any eligible Maryland voter who has not received a mail-in ballot via the U.S. Postal Service by Tuesday, May 26 to request one. Ballot requests should be made by emailing absentee.SBE@maryland.gov or calling 1-800-222-8683.
Meet the candidates
In District 6:
- Maxwell Bero (D)
- David Trone (D) – incumbent
- Kevin Caldwell (R)
- Chris Meyyur (R)
- Neil Parrott (R)
Maryland’s 6th congressional district includes Garrett, Allegany, and Washington counties as well as portions of Montgomery and Frederick counties.
In District 8:
- Marcia Morgan (D)
- Utam Paul (D)
- Jamie Raskin (D) – incumbent
- Lih Young (D)
- Gregory Thomas Coll (R)
- Bridgette Cooper (R)
- Nicholas Gladden (R)
- Patricia Rogers (R)
- Shelly Skolnick (R)
- Michael Yadeta (R)
Maryland’s 8th congressional district includes northern Washington, D.C. suburbs north towards the Pennsylvania border.
In District 3:
- Charles Anthony (R)
- Thomas E. Harris (R)
- Reba Hawkins (R)
- Joshua Morales (R)
- John Sarbanes (D) – incumbent
Maryland’s 3rd congressional district includes portions of Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery and Anne Arundel counties, as well as a significant part of the independent city of Baltimore.
