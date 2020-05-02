Ballots arriving in Maryland mailboxes on Monday

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) – Marylanders can expect to see ballots in their mail starting Monday for the June 2nd presidential primary election.

Due the coronavirus, the June 2nd primary will be conducted by mail, with limited options to vote in person on election day.

There is no postage required and Barry Jackson of the Washington County Board of Elections says you will only receive a ballot if you have a registered party affiliation.

“In Washington County, we’ve got about 20 thousand unaffiliated voters,” Jackson said. “And there’s nothing for unaffiliated voters to vote on in the primary election in the county. Now, people who live in the city of Hagerstown can vote for mayor and city council because that’s a non-partisan race.”

Both democrat and republican voters will vote on a presidential candidate for their party and will also vote for delegates, congress representatives, and more depending on their district.

More information can be found at www.elections.maryland.gov