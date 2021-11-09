2022 Gubernatorial primary candidate, Mike Rosenbaum, announces 6-figure ad

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Mike Rosenbaum campaign announced a 6-figure ad buy, one of the first major ad buys from a Maryland gubernatorial campaign.

The campaign highlights Rosenbaum’s new jobs agenda, Transform Maryland, which he believes will create over 250,000 jobs in his first term.

“We need to pay for healthcare as a state, we need to cover transportation, we need to provide forgivable loans so that folks can fill their tanks of their cars and fix up cars and buy clothes to be able to move into jobs, and we need to pay folks $15 an hour while we while we learn, provide health insurance and fully fund training and skills development,” said Rosenbaum.

The ad will run on connected TV platforms like Hulu and YouTube TV.

Candidates Mike Rosenbaum and Wes Moore are among the first to release campaign ads in Maryland’s gubernatorial race.