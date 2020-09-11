Election Day an official administrative holiday in Frederick County

This means that City of Frederick employees will have the day off to exercise their right to vote.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD (WDVM) Mayor Michael O’Connor announced that Election Day in November will be an administrative holiday in Frederick County.

This means that City of Frederick employees will have the day off to exercise their right to vote. Mayor O’ Connor says voting in fundamental so it is important for staff to participate in our democracy.

Additionally, he is looking forward to engaging the city’s employment committee so future election days can also hopefully be administrative days off. Adjustments to city services and schedules will be shared closer to November 3.