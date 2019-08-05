El Paso, Dayton mass shootings bring back difficult memories for 1 October survivors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Survivors of the 1 October shooting are dealing with the effects of what happened in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

It’s been a tough weekend for 1 October survivor Stacie Armentrout. The deadly shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton,Ohio, are reminders of the violence she witnessed first-hand.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s just hard to describe how that feels,” Armentrout said.

For Armentrout, the recent events hamper the healing process. She says it’s been hard to leave the house, especially because the shootings happened at an El Paso Walmart and a downtown Dayton bar. Normal, every day places similar to where she would go.

“There’s no place safe,” she said. “Just as we start to feel like I can go to the grocery store or I can go do this; something like this happens again and then you revert back to, ‘no i’m not safe,” and all those feelings come over us again.”

In the wake of yesterday’s shootings, the Las Vegas community is stepping up. Bridge Counseling is offering a safe place for people to go and express themselves.

Following two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, #1October survivors feel that pain — and counseling services here in #LasVegas are trying to help.

Walk-in group sessions will be offered three times a day all week, with trained clinicians ready to tackle the trauma.

“We’re providing free services all this week,” said David Robeck, the President & CEO of Bridge Counseling.