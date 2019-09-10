Efforts underway to improve amount of trash that enters Antietam Creek

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– The Antietam-Conococheague Watershed Alliance had another stream clean-up over the weekend and the amount of litter they picked up was concerning.

The president of the Antietam-Conococheague Watershed Alliance is Susan Simonson, who said 60 volunteers spent hours picking up trash by boat and on foot.

They cleaned up items along the Antietam by the Mount Aetna Bridge, such as tires, mattresses, propane tanks and shopping carts, to name a few.

“This section of the creek is downstream from the city of Hagerstown and agricultural areas,” said Simonson.

Simonson went on to say that the trash is unappealing and is harmful to our environment. “We have issues with plastic where animals and birds are eating the plastic.”

The volunteers were unable to pick up all the trash due to how shallow the water was. “The water level was so slow we had a hard time getting the trash in. Our boats would get full, they would drag on the bottom,” said Simonson.

James Bender, the assistant city engineer for Hagerstown said the city continues to make efforts to resolve the issue.

“I think what we are going to try to do is further upstream, we are going to put something in place to catch the trash before it even makes it to that point,” said Bender. “We do have a pretty robust street sweeping program that helps get the trash and debris out of the gutter line before it gets into the drainage system.”

Another effort beginning this week is the storm drain stenciling project. “They will be going out to different drainage locations around town and painting stencils around there that say only rain in this drain,” Bender added.

Anyone who would like more information on the Antietam-Conococheague Watershed Alliance can find the details on their website.