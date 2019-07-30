Economic bill passed to drive more businesses and residents to Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Council unanimously passes a bill that would require the council to oversee the economic impact for residents and businesses.

The bill would require a thorough evaluation of potential economic impacts on businesses and taxpayer officials to look into businesses and nonprofits. Councilmember Andrew Friedson, who sponsored the bill, said it’s in place to strengthen the county’s current economic impact. This will allow the county to review the county’s taxes, property values, economic development, and the county’s overall competitiveness.

“It’s not just about our bottom line it’s about the bottom line for the families who were here to serve and the businesses who are creating the revenue that allows us to provide for the social programs that we rely on,” said Andrew Friedson, Montgomery County Councilmember.

The bill will go into effect in March next year.