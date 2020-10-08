Eastern panhandle vista perfect observation point for bird-watching

BOLIVAR HEIGHTS, W.Va. (WDVM) — The change of season means making adjustments for the cooler weather on the way. And for an exotic species of birds, West Virginia’s mountainous eastern panhandle is the ideal spot for them to make their plans to fly south for the winter.

Bird lovers “flock” this time of year to the sweeping vistas of Bolivar Heights near Harpers Ferry to count the colorful migrating broad-winged hawks, osprey, songbirds, bald eagles, and ravens. The Mountain State topography is the perfect spot for the birds to begin their journey.



“Hawks and eagles love to use the thermals that are created by the mountains and the ridges – the ridges and the valleys – that the Appalachian mountains are famous for, says Kristin Alexander, executive director of the Potomac Valley Audubon Society.”

Bill Telfair has been active with the Potomac Valley Audubon Society for many years. He knows the different species — the woodpeckers, the wrens, the Carolina chickadees. He is on hand for the seasonal migration and says the birds love “the tops of the greens” on these Appalachian ridges.



“This time of year the hawks are going south,” says Telfair. “If they get a good warm day with thermals they can climb up into the air and glide for along way going south.”

In a way, birds are like people, says Kristin Alexander. They’re always looking for a bargain.

“They get a free ride south to preserve their energy,” Alexander says. “They’ve got a long trip ahead of them.”

The Potomac Valley Audubon Society is conducting birdwatching hikes in Bolivar Heights the thrid Wednesday of each month throughout the fall.