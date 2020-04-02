Eastern Panhandle Soap Company floods tri-state area with donations

"It's our job as our community to take care of our first responders."

SHEPERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM)– A Shepherdstown soap company has made a new goal in helping restock essential needs in homeless shelters, police departments and more throughout the tri-state area.

Wild Rose Soap Company is distributing free hand sanitizers and soaps needed to keep essential personnel safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, they have stocked five homeless shelters, several nursing homes and restocked WVU Medicine’s sanitary needs. Wild Rose Company’s Owner Michelle Kwiatkowski says they are in need of the community’s help to keep their assistance strong.

“But if we run out of nurses, firefighters, EMT’s, there’s only so many, I mean we’re already short on them but if they get sick we’re in serious trouble more than we already will be,” said Kwiatkowski.

The Wild Rose Soap Company does rely on donations of isopropyl alcohol to keep the donations going and are asking for the public’s assistance.