Eastern panhandle recovering from fierce storms at start of week

Storms in the eastern panhandle of West Virginia at the start of the week caused some property damage, but fortunately there were no injuries.

RANSON, W.Va. (WDVM) — In West Virginia’s eastern panhandle, neighbors are pulling together after a frightening storm greeted the month of May.

After a potentially deadly storm, an eastern panhandle community comes together. Just a few hours before sunset, threatening clouds, high winds and darkening skies started the work week. Residents said the sound was distinctively that of a freight train at very high speeds.

Ranson resident Mac McDonald said, “The community, the neighbors in this community. It’s just absolutely amazing.”

McDonald’s family says volunteers came from everywhere to help. A towing company to right an overturned trailer. A dumpster donated by Apple Valley Waste hauling, a nonprofit group called Mountainer Warriors and two motorcycle clubs — Sons of Blade and Brothers Bond — also rallied together

James Brown, a volunteer from Apple Valley Waste, said, “Not just the local neighborhood but the community itself from what I have seen have really come out to help anybody that needed it.”

This all had the support of local public safety officials.

“These first respondors are stupendous,” said McDonald. “They’re over the top. Between Ranson City Police, the sheriff’s department and the fire department… I mean, you couldn’t ask for better people or more help or more support than these guys.”

Or as James Brown from Apple Valley Waste put it, “Nature is a beast sometimes and you can’t predict what happens, so anytime we can pull together, we will.”