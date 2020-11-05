Eastern panhandle polling stations running relatively smoothly

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — (WDVM) — With record turnout at the polls, West Virginia seems to have conducted its election without any of the disruption experienced in some other states.

Early voters waited for hours in the eastern panhandle to cast their ballots. And it took a well-coordinated effort by election administrators, poll workers, and volunteers.

As for the success in Jefferson County, Lori Cascio, a campaign worker, says “locally I think it’s been the efforts of all the people on the ground, the grassroots.”

It is quite a contrast to the anxiety-ridden casting of ballots in other states. And while the lines at polling stations may have tried the patience of voters, they were grateful for the opportunity to exercise this privilege of democracy, as this mother of two young daughters.

One Berkeley County voter, the mother of two says her “girls’ future depends on what happens next. so we’re ready to do whatever it takes for them to have a better future, even it means standing for hours in line to vote.”

Meanwhile, the nation awaits the sorting of ballots in some of the more contentious states, with control of the White House and some key U.S. Senate seats at stake. West Virginia voters, though, have made their decisions and take their seats on the sidelines as the drama unfolds elsewhere.

In Berkeley County, elections clerk John Small has presided over twelve presidential elections, starting in 1976.