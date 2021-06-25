Eastern panhandle embracing new business ventures as region grows

Tracy Regalia cuts the ribbon on another new business opening in the eastern panhandle. Her Edward Jones investment firm in Kearneysville helps fill a niche for so many new residents moving to the region post-pandemic.

KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va. (WDVM) — Business leaders in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle took some time rolling into the last weekend in June to celebrate the tremendous growth the region has experienced.

This growth has been especially notable over this past year when the pandemic drove many new residents to places like Kearneysville, a community that straddles the Berkeley-Jefferson County line. Take entrepreneur Tracy Regalia as an example: he lived in the panhandle as a child, spent 24 years in the Air National Guard, and now is striking it out on her own as a financial adviser to so many of the new residents coming into the area.

“When we first came, none of the roads were here. The new Route 9 wasn’t here. All the housing developments — it’s growing so fast,” said Regalia

Regalia and others in the eastern panhandle who gathered Friday say they are committed to serving the community as the region continues to grow so rapidly.