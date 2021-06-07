Eastern panhandle anticipating funding for West Virginia road improvements

The West Virginia legislature is pouring $150 million into 400 road and highway projects during its special session this week.

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — At the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, lawmakers have started the week by allocating $150 million for road improvements across the Mountain State.

400 projects are eligible for the funds in all 55 counties. Governor Jim Justice says improving roads is a high priority of his. In the eastern panhandle, special attention is being paid to upgrades for Route 9, which extends from Jefferson County, through Berkeley County and west to Morgan County.

Larry D. Kump served in the House of Delegates from the region and is contemplating a return to the legislature. The Route 9 project, he says, may take some time, despite the new funding on its way.

“Route 9 improvements between Martinsburg and Berkeley Springs is a huge need,” said Kump, “and I don’t think it will be taken care of in the special session specifically. But plans are going forward.”

State officials estimate that 742 miles of paving will be completed as a result of this funding.