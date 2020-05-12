Early release of inmates who violated parole a concern to bail bonding business owner

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — A woman working with the eastern panhandle criminal justice system has concerns regarding the early release of 70 West Virginia inmates to prevent prison overcrowding due to coronavirus.

Two of the inmates on the released list, made available after a Freedom of Information Act request, reportedly violated their parole. Michael David Day was convicted of killing a Vietnam War veteran but was returned to jail for possession of drugs and illegal firearms. Another parolee, Lee James Thompson, is a registered sex offender who failed to advise West Virginia State Police of his whereabouts. A bail bonding business owner of 17 years in Jefferson County says there has been a serious breakdown in the justice system.

“My biggest concern is that if someone’s being released that’s a repeat offender — whether it’s a sex offender or whether it’s someone charged with child abuse or is a pedophile,” says Danesia Chicchirichi, “that would be my biggest concern for the safety of the community, the safety of women and children.”

And Chicchirichi says the law is very clear that if you violate your probation you must return to jail to complete your full sentence. However, this did not happen with the early-released inmates.